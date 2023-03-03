2 injured, 1 killed in Mansfield shooting

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield Police are investigating a late Thursday night shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

Police were called to the M&S Drive-Thru on Springmill Road around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, police found two 26-year-old men with gunshot wounds.

They were both transported to Ohio Health-Mansfield, where one of them died.

Police said a 24-year-old woman drove herself to Ohio Health-Mansfield with a gunshot wound to her foot.

The identity of the man who died has not been released.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Detective Ronee Swisher at 419-755-9432.