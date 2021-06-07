3 adults, 2 children seriously injured in Mansfield house fire

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Five people were injured after a fire broke out in a home in Mansfield Monday morning, according to Mansfield firefighters.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Arthur Avenue for reports of a fire around 7:34 a.m.

Mansfield firefighters said that "nearly every available firefighter in the city" was called to attack the fire. Crews had the fire under control around 8 a.m.

Of the five people injured in the fire, two were children, according to firefighters.

Crews pulled the five people, who were unresponsive, from the house. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities said there was a working smoke detector in the home at the time of the fire.

The five individuals were "seriously injured" during the fire, but the full extent of those injuries is not known at this time.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the fire but arson is not suspected.

