43-year-old man dies after Richland County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 43-year-old man dead and two others seriously injured.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on State Route 13 near mile marker 7 in Washington Township.

According to troopers, a 36-year-old woman was driving a 2004 Dodge Dakota northbound on State Route 13.

Troopers said she allegedly drove left of center and struck a 2015 Subaru Outback.

The Dodge overturned and came to a rest on the west edge of the road.

Nathan Phillips, 43, was a passenger inside of the Dodge. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 36-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman, who was a passenger inside her vehicle, were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the Subaru was treated at the scene and released.

