70-year-old man dies in crash involving semitractor-trailer on I-71 in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 70-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-71 in Jefferson Township, located in Richland County, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State troopers from the Mansfield Post of the OSHP responded at approximately 10:46 p.m. to I-71 for a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened when a semitractor-trailer struck a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by George W. Crawford, 70, of Mansfield.

Crawford’s vehicle was hit from the back while traveling in the right lane.

Crawford died from his injuries at the scene, the news release stated.

A passenger traveling with Crawford was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semitractor-trailer was not injured.

