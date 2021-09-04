Body of 23-year-old male pulled from Charles Mill Lake in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The body of a 23-year-old male who went missing Friday from a pontoon boat on Charles Mill Lake in Mansfield was found Saturday, according to the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD).

A 911 call was made at approximately 9:24 p.m. Friday after a man had entered the water from a rented pontoon boat and never returned to the surface.

Multiple agencies including the MWCD, the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and ODNR began the search in the air and on the water.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol utilized an aircraft, and Ontario Police Department assisted with a drone, both equipped with a thermal imaging system. Efforts on the water were conducted by MWCD Rangers utilizing sonar, and ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft utilized sonar, and side imaging.

The 23-year-old male was recovered from the lake on Saturday at 2:57 a.m. by the Ashland County Sherif’’s Office Dive Team.

“This is an unfortunate reminder during the busy holiday weekend that boating can be dangerous, and boaters need to follow safety precautions,” said Craig Butler, Executive Director from MWCD. “Our sincere condolences go out to the family who lost their loved one. I am so grateful for the collaboration and quick response from MWCD Rangers, and many surrounding agencies who responded quickly to bring closure to this very sad situation.”

The investigation is ongoing.

