Inmate mistakenly released from Richland County Jail arrested in Alabama

Kaylyn Hlavaty
1:36 PM, Sep 19, 2018

Cornelius J. Phillips.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office
CLEVELAND - An inmate mistakenly released from Richland County Jail earlier this month has been arrested in Alabama, according to authorities.

Cornelius J. Phillips, 22, was arrested Tuesday evening in Huntsville, Alabama. He barricaded himself inside a residence and was later arrested without incident.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cornelius J. Phillips, 22, escaped the county jail on Sept. 4 around 5:30 p.m. and then was believed to have been picked up in a blue Hyundai Sonata driven by a 23-year-old female.

Nationwide warrants were issued for Dasia Crutcher and Checkiah Washington Jr. for escape/complicity charges.

Phillips and Crutcher will be returned to Richland County Jail. Washington was arrested on Sept. 10.

