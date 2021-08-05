Law enforcement shoots, kills man during arrest warrant standoff in Richland County

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police officers shot and killed a man during a standoff at a home in Richland County Wednesday afternoon that authorities say escalated once law enforcement made their way inside.

Around 1:30 p.m, the Richland County Sheriff's Office—assisted by the Allied Special Operations Response Team (A.S.O.R.T.), Ontario Police Department, Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force and Mansfield Police Department—responded to the 3300 block of Peterson Road in Mifflin Township to serve a felony arrest warrant and a search warrant.

Authorities said the warrants stemmed from an "initial confrontation" with the man on July 4, but did not specify what occurred during the confrontation. Citizen complaints were also filed with authorities regarding the man and threatening behavior with weapons violations led to the warrants, deputies said.

The July 4 incident was followed by a month of attempts by both law enforcement and non-law enforcement agencies to allow the man to turn himself in to authorities, according to deputies.

During the attempt to serve the arrest and search warrants Wednesday, the man barricaded his property and would not allow entry, deputies said.

Telephone negotiations were held at length, deputies said, and after no progress was made, were followed by pepper gas rounds being launched into the house with no success.

Deputies said that while still attempting to speak with the man, members of A.S.O.R.T. were able to gain access into the house while the man was on the front deck.

When the man heard the members of A.S.O.R.T entering the home, deputies said he threatened the officers while armed with weapons. Deputies said the officers made several attempts to "subdue the subject with non-lethal force" before two officers opened fire on the man.

Officer Paul Webb, Jr., an 8-year police veteran with the Mansfield Police Department, and Officer Rod Roose, a 10-year police veteran with the Ontario Police Department, were the officers who opened fire and shot the man, deputies said.

The man was treated on scene before being transported to Ohio Health0Mansfield. He later died from his injuries.

Deputies said the man's name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Officers Webb and Roose have been placed on administrative leave per their departments' policies.

The shooting is under investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification.

