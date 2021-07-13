Mansfield police officer on leave after being charged with OVI

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A Mansfield police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was charged with an OVI on Friday, according to the Mansfield Police Department.

Joshua Adamescu was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by the Ohio State Highway Patrol during an off-duty incident.

Per department policy, Adamescu will remain on leave pending the conclusion of the investigation, the department said in a news release.

Adamescu has been a police officer since June 19, 2018, and is currently assigned to the Community Services Bureau, patrol section on the second shift.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.