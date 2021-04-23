Over $71,000 worth of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine seized from Mansfield home

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 27-year-old man was arrested after detectives with the METRICH drug task force, a 10-county team aimed at reducing illegal drugs and weapons, seized over $71,000 worth of drugs from a Mansfield home Thursday.

On Thursday, detectives executed a search warrant at a home located at 418 Sherman Place.

While officers attempted to execute the search warrant, the 27-year-old man, who is not being identified until charges have been filed, jumped from the second-story window in an attempt to evade officers.

During the search, detectives located approximately 601 grams of suspected methamphetamine, carrying a street value of $8,400.

Other drugs found in the home included:

508 grams of suspected heroin with a street value of $45,000

18.5 grams of THC wax

36 grams of suspected cocaine with a street value at $3,600

140 grams of suspected crack cocaine with a street value of $14,000

20 grams of suspected marijuana with a street value of $600

The seized drugs carried a street value of around $71,600.

A loaded Glock 9 mm handgun and a loaded 32 cal. Revolver along with a large amount of drug paraphernalia used to package and traffic narcotics were found inside the home.

