Police looking for man who pointed gun at officer during traffic stop

FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio — Local and state authorities are searching for a man who pointed a gun at a Fredericktown police officer Thursday.

According to authorities, the officer initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle registration violation. That's when police say the driver pointed a gun out his window at the officer.

The officer fired a shot at the vehicle, but the man drove off, authorities said. The officer chased the vehicle but lost sight of it. The car was later found abandoned in Richland County.

Authorities said its unclear if the driver or the passenger in the vehicle were injured.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man's identity is asekd to call the Knox County Sheriff's Office at 740-397-3333.

