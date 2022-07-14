Richland County Dog Shelter in need of dog food donations

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Richland County Dog Warden's Office and Shelter said in a Facebook post Wednesday that it is running low on dog food and could use a helping hand to feed the dogs in its care.

Dog food reserves are at the lowest point the agency has seen since at least 2019, according to the post. Currently, the shelter has averaged 70-80 dogs being housed at the facility over the last few months.

"We would greatly appreciate any donations we can get! We prefer Pedigree and Purina but the dogs aren't too picky!" officials said in the post.

Donations can be mailed to the Richland County Dog Warden's Office and Shelter, 810 N. Home Road, Mansfield, Ohio, 44906. The shelter has also set up an Amazon list to make shopping for pet food donations easier. CLICK HERE for more info.

"Thank you all for the support you show our shelter and dogs!" the shelter said.

