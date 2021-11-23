Shelby police searching for man who robbed PNC bank on North Gamble Street

SHELBY, Ohio — The Shelby Police Department in Richland County is searching for a man wanted in a bank robbery Tuesday morning.

At approximately 9:07 a.m., a man walked into the PNC Bank branch located at 29 North Gamble Street and passed a note to the teller demanding money.

The teller gave the man the cash in drawer and he fled the bank on a bicycle.

The man wanted by police was wearing a black hat, a black sweatshirt and was wearing jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelby Police Department at 419-347-2242.

