Woman shot multiple times by husband who was found dead inside Mansfield home, police say

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was found dead inside a Mansfield home Monday after police said he shot his 75-year-old wife multiple times, according to the Mansfield Division of Police.

At approximately 3:31 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 600 block of Scholl Road after a person called 911 and said a woman had shown up at their residence with gunshot wounds.

EMS also responded and met the 75-year-old victim who fled her home on Scholl Road after she said she was shot several times by her 64-year-old husband.

Officers went to the victim’s home and tried to contact her husband with no results.

A perimeter was set up around the residence. A crisis negotiation attempted to coax the man from the home using a PA system and a phone.

After several hours, entry was made into the home at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Officers found the man dead inside the home.

The 75-year-old victim, who was shot multiple times, was alert and speaking with investigators at the emergency room. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and she remains hospitalized, police said.

Police said no further information will be released at this time.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741.

