Woman stabbed to death in Mansfield; police seek information

Mansfield police are investigating their first homicide of 2022 — a 38-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death Sunday night.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Rowland Avenue around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, a relative said they found 38-year-old Deanna Hoam dead inside of the apartment.

According to police, Hoam suffered multiple stab wounds.

During the investigation, police said they realized her vehicle was not at her home and was found on Blanche Avenue.

Police said her car was seized as evidence for the case.

Anyone with information on this fatal stabbing is asked to call police at 419-755-9766.

