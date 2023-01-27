1 dead, 2 others misplaced due to neighboring houses on fire in Alliance

ALLIANCE, Ohio — One person is dead and two others are misplaced after two neighboring houses caught fire on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the City of Alliance Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to two houses on fire in the 1300 block of South Arch with people on the roof of one of the homes and the "possibility of an additional entrapment," the post said.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned that the people on the roof were helped down by neighbors.

Crews took a defensive approach to knock out the initial home that caught fire, the post said.

Once the fire was out, one person was found dead inside the initial home.

The State Fire Marshals Office and the Stark County Coroner were called in to assist Alliance fire's investigation.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or security camera footage of the fire is encouraged to contact Inspector Guy Aumend at 330-821-1213.

The following agencies aided in the response:



Alliance Water Distribution Department

American Red Cross

Sebring Fire Department



