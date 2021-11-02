2 drivers killed in fiery head-on collision in Stark County

LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided in a fiery crash in Lexington Township, located in Stark County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Tuesday at 6:40 a.m. near the intersection of State Route 183 and Price Street NE.

Authorities say a 2019 Nissan Altima traveled left of the center line and struck a 2015 Ford Fusion.

The head-on collision resulted in the Nissan catching fire and becoming engulfed in flames.

The OSHP said both drivers, who were wearing their seat belts, died in the crash.

The drivers were identified as Jonathan Walter, 28, of Alliance, Ohio and Kera Lemasters-Leskovec, 32, of Atwater, Ohio, according to the news release.

The crash remains under investigation.

