2 injured in serious motorcycle crash in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A man and a woman were injured in a serious motorcycle crash that occurred in Canton Saturday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 7:15 p.m., a 54-year-old man driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle with a 31-year-old woman passenger was traveling southbound on state Route 41.

Troopers said the man lost control of the motorcycle while negotiating a curve and drove off the right side of the roadway, striking a traffic sign and a ditch before overturning multiple times.

The man and the woman were ejected from the motorcycle when it overturned, according to troopers.

EMS transported the woman passenger to Aultman Hospital where she continues to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The man was transported to Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries.

Troopers believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

