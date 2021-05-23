2 seriously injured after Stark County motorcycle crash

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were seriously injured after a Stark County motorcycle crash.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on State Road near State Route 44 in Marlboro Township.

Troopers said a 17-year-old boy was driving a black 2012 Kia Sorento westbound on State Street when he drove left of center and struck a black 2007 Harley Davidson FLHP.

A 51-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the crash, according to troopers.

The 50-year-old woman was transported to MetroHealth with serious injuries.

The 51-year-old man was transported to Aultman Hospital with serious injuries.

No one inside of the Kia was injured.

Troopers said drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash.

