22-year-old man arrested after man found shot to death in Canton basement; police ask for tips

CANTON, Ohio — Police are asking the public for more information after a man was found shot to death in the basement of a Canton home Wednesday and a man was arrested in connection a short time later.

Officers arrived at the 2800 block of Ellis Avenue in Canton to find 46-year-old Michael McCrae in the basement of the residence with gunshot wounds to the torso, according to Canton Police.

Upon arriving at the scene, the Stark County Coroner's Office pronounced McCrae deceased.

The 22-year-old man that detectives identified as the suspect surrendered to the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force shortly after detectives ascertained his location, police said. The suspect is being charged with murder, attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, tampering with evidence and aggravated burglary.

Canton Police is asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers.

