32-year-old Canton man killed in motorcycle crash in Perry Township

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 32-year-old man from Canton was killed while riding a motorcycle in Perry Township, located in Stark County, Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash happened on Monday at 3:00 a.m. on Southway Street in the area of Stardale Avenue.

The crash happened when a Dodge Charger struck the back of a motorcycle driven by Joeallen Meeley, 32, of Canton.

The crash ejected Meeley from the motorcycle and onto the roadway.

The Dodge Charger continued off the right side of the roadway and through a fence before striking a dirt embankment and coming to a final rest.

Meeley, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Charger, identified as a 30-year-old from Massillon, was transported to a local hospital prior to being booked into the Stark County Jail for assured clear distance ahead, operating a vehicle impaired, aggravated vehicular homicide and a seatbelt violation.

State troopers said drugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

