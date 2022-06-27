A man was arrested early Monday following a shooting that killed a 35-year-old man at Rodeway Inn in Jackson Township Sunday.

On Sunday at 11:30 p.m., officers from the Jackson Township Police Department responded to the Rodeway Inn, 6880 Sunset Strip, where a 35-year-old man had been shot in the parking lot. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

After investigating the shooting, a warrant was obtained for a man wanted in connection.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of deadly shooting at Rodeway Inn in Jackson Township.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., U.S. Marshals, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and Canton Police arrested a man on charges of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Jackson Township Police Department at 330-834-3960.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.