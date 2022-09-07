4 PM: Stark County to release grand jury decision on fatal New Year's Day police shooting of Canton man

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — The Stark County Prosecutor's Office will host a news conference Wednesday afternoon to release the grand jury's decision on the fatal shooting by a Canton Police officer of a man who was shooting his gun in the air on New Year's Day.

James Williams, 46, was fatally shot by Canton Police officer Robert A. Huber on New Year's Day while Williams was firing celebratory shots into the air with his rifle, behind a wooden fence at his home.

Firing shots into the air is a violation of city law.

Police body cam video then appears to show officer Huber firing multiple shots into the fence, and after shots were fired, announcing police were on the scene.

The wife of James Williams, Marquetta Williams, believes officer Huber acted incorrectly when he fired on the fence without first announcing police were on the scene.

The family filed a lawsuit earlier this year.

