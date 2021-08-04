82-year-old Canton man dies after crash involving dump truck in Nimishillen Township

NIMISHILLEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles on Columbus Road at the intersection of California Avenue in Nimishillen Township, located in Stark County, Tuesday afternoon.

Terrell L. Clarke, 82, of Canton, was traveling northbound on California Avenue in his 2005 Buick Park Avenue when he failed to yield the right away from the stop sign at the intersection and struck a dump truck, driven by a 61-year-old man from Canton, that was traveling eastbound on Columbus Road.

Both Clarke and the driver of the dump truck were wearing seat belts.

Clarke was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene, according to state troopers.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Alcohol and drug use are not suspected factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.