9 dogs found dead inside Jackson Township home

Jackson Township Police are investigating after nine dogs were found dead at a home on Sunday.

Police said they were called to the 6800 block of Lake O'Springs Avenue for an animal cruelty complaint.

When police arrived, they said the property appeared to be vacant at the time.

Police said they entered the home with members of the Stark County Humane Society and found the dog's bodies inside. Deceased dogs were also found outside of the home.

A 54-year-old man was arrested and charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals.

Sadly, this is not the first time authorities have found dogs who were dead in a home.

