More than 100 animals recovered from Cleveland home in neglect case

More than 100 animals were found living in deplorable conditions in a Cleveland home where investigators executed a search warrant on Wednesday.

According to the Cleveland APL, a humane society agent and Cleveland Police went to a home on Mapledale Avenue.

Inside, authorities found a total of 104 animals. They included 39 dogs, 23 cats, 25 birds, eight rabbits, six Guinea pigs and three fowl.

Cleveland APL

Photos from inside the home show the animals in filthy stacked cages filled with excrement.

Cleveland APL

The resident handed over 82 of the animals voluntarily, the APL said. The remaining 22 were seized and taken into protective custody. All of the animals are currently in the care of the APL and undergoing examinations to determine how healthy they are. None are available for adoption at this point.

"Charges have not been filed, as the animals are still being assessed and evidence of their condition (is) being gathered. Given the number of animals, this will take some time," the APL said.

CLICK HERE for more information on how to report a case of animal cruelty to the Cleveland APL.

