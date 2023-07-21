Woman charged in Cuyahoga County for animal cruelty indicted in Portage County on 146 counts

A 68-year-old woman indicted last month by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on animal cruelty charges after dead and neglected dogs were found in a Parma home is now facing hundreds of charges in Portage County for an animal cruelty case where 146 dogs were found dead in a Mantua home that belongs to her.

A Portage County grand jury indicted the woman, Barbara Wible, on 146 counts of cruelty to a companion animal, all fifth-degree felonies, court records show. An arraignment date hasn't been set yet.

Wible is the cofounder of Canine Lifeline, Inc., a nonprofit animal rescue. She housed some of the dogs for the rescue at her two residences in Parma and Mantua.

146 dead dogs found in Mantua home

On June 16, the Portage County Animal Protective League's Humane Investigation Department executed a search warrant at Wible's Mantua home and found 146 dead dogs, many locked in cages throughout the residence, in "various states of decay." The APL said no dogs on the property were found alive.

Dead dogs found in Parma home

In Cuyahoga County, Wible is charged with 36 counts of cruelty to animals, all fifth-degree felonies, after authorities found dead and neglected dogs in her home in June.

According to authorities, Parma Police responded to Wible's home on W. Ridgewood Drive on June 2 for a welfare call after a delivery driver reported packages had started to pile up over a week at the residence.

During the welfare check, officers found 36 dogs at the home. Twelve of the dogs were deceased. The 24 dogs who were alive were taken into custody. Three of those were taken to an emergency vet, and two were euthanized. The remaining dogs are currently being rehabilitated for neglect.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said all of the dogs had been locked in cages, and some of the animals hadn't been fed since March.

