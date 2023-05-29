Over 80 neglected animals seized from Richland County residence.

The Humane Society of Richland County is now caring for 80 additional animals after the animals were seized from a home in Ontario, according to the organization.

The Humane Society of Richland County (HSRC) received a call from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department that the animals, most of which were adult dogs, were being neglected.

Pregnant dogs, puppies, exotic animals and fish were also among the animals seized.

The animals are being assessed by veterinarians and will not be up for adoption as they are part of an active humane agent case, said the HSRC.

In regard to how the public can help, the Humane Society of Richland County said donations are needed.

“The most common question we are getting from the public is ‘how can I help’,” commented Katie Crall, HSRC Board President. “The answer to that right now is money. These animals have a variety of specific needs along with lots of medical care. The donation of money allows for us to get what each animal needs quickly.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by clicking here.

