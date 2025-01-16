Alliance police who shot man greeted by horrifying scene

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Ohio BCI is investigating after Alliance police shot and killed a man on Thursday who authorities say fatally shot a woman.

Police were called to the Alliance Towers in the 300 block of South Arch Avenue on Thursday around 7:40 a.m. for reports of a woman shot.

Once they arrived at the apartment building, they headed up to the 5th floor, and not long after, officers fired their weapons.

“Officers engaged in a 90-second period. Our officers got on the elevator, and they were engaging him during the elevator ride up. A few seconds after getting off the elevator, the situation unfolded very quickly,” said Alliance Police Sgt. Christopher McCord.

In the hallway, they found a woman lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. They also found the man, who officers say was still firing a gun.

“We came to the shots fired, a female was already shot at that point and was asking for help, and our officers engaged him while they were still, while she was on the ground, and he was still shooting,” said Sgt. McCord.

Police say the man shot the woman, and the officer shot the man. Both died at the scene. As of now, it’s unclear what the relationship between the two was, but police confirm that the woman was a resident of the building.

Nadeen Abusada

Four officers are on paid administrative leave; of them, only two fired their weapons.

“Obviously, we need to look into the background of what happened, what led up to this, and see, see what took place. It's part of the investigation, and that's really all. We're at the very beginning stages of it,” McCord said.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case. The police department plans to release the 911 calls and body camera footage in the next few days.

