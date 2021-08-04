Canal Fulton community comes together to pay for retired K-9 officer's vet bill after being hit by car

CANAL FULTON, Ohio — Canal Fulton community members came together to help cover the costs of a retired K-9 officer's veterinarian care after he was struck by a car, according to the Canal Fulton Police Department.

K-9 Bishop retired just under a year ago from the Canal Fulton Police Department after serving eight years at the department.

Last week, Bishop was in his yard and heard fireworks go off. Thinking the noise was gunfire and with his training teaching him to go to his handler's aid at the sound of it, Bishop ran through a wooden fence and onto the street where he was struck by a car.

Bishop's leg was snapped and he required surgery to repair the damage.

During a City Council meeting Tuesday evening, Chief Douglas Swartz addressed the community with the details of the situation and a motion was made for the City to pay for the veterinary costs.

The Canal Fulton Police Department took to social media to express its gratitude for the support received on behalf of the department and Bishop.

"An amazing gesture by Council showing their appreciation for our police officers, and more importantly, for Bishop," Swartz said in a Facebook post.

