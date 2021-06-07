Canal Fulton's water discoloration improving after flushing system, city says

CANAL FULTON, Ohio — Canal Fulton’s water department announced Monday that the city’s water discoloration should be improving, according to a statement shared by the city.

The department began flushing the system after it became aware of the discoloration.

Residents with discolored water should run the water in their house for four to five minutes, the statement said. You may use the water as normal once the color runs clear.

The water department previously told residents to refrain from using their water or doing laundry until it cleared.

The statement will be updated once filtering is complete. Residents can contact the city manager at 330-608-0171 with any questions or concerns.

