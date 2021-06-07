Watch
NewsLocal NewsStark County News

Actions

Canal Fulton's water discoloration improving after flushing system, city says

items.[0].image.alt
BING
Stark County
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 15:41:58-04

CANAL FULTON, Ohio — Canal Fulton’s water department announced Monday that the city’s water discoloration should be improving, according to a statement shared by the city.

The department began flushing the system after it became aware of the discoloration.

Residents with discolored water should run the water in their house for four to five minutes, the statement said. You may use the water as normal once the color runs clear.

The water department previously told residents to refrain from using their water or doing laundry until it cleared.

The statement will be updated once filtering is complete. Residents can contact the city manager at 330-608-0171 with any questions or concerns.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.