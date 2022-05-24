Canton Police Department investigating after 37-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 37-year-old man from Canton, according to a news release from the department.

The crash took place Friday, May 20, around 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue NW in the Vassar Park neighborhood.

According to police, a 37-year-old man drove his 2007 Suzuki VS800 northbound in a southbound lane.

While driving in the wrong direction, he was struck by a 2007 Toyota Corolla. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was ejected on impact when he was struck by the car.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital where the 37-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead on Saturday morning. The driver of the Corolla was treated and released.

The Canton Metro Crash Team is currently investigating the crash.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

