City of Massillon launches program to help residents repair their sidewalks

MASSILLON, Ohio — The city of Massillon launched a sidewalk and curb replacement initiative this year to get rid of tripping hazards.

The program helps property owners with replacing sidewalks, curbs and even parts of driveways but time to apply is running out.

The city will cover 50% of the total cost of an approved project, but that caps out at $4,000. To get approved, residents need to send in an application before April 30.

Applications must include pictures of the area and two project estimates. Once the city signs off on the approval, residents have 90 days to make the repairs. The city engineer will make a final inspection.

Massillon set aside $100,000 to fund the program and so far there have been 16 projects approved totaling about $35,000. Another nine are on the way for approval.

Other cities across Northeast Ohio offer help to homeowners. Lakewood helps residents find the lowest bid for a project with the city’s contractor.

On average, Lakewood says removing a trip hazard can cost anywhere from $50 to grind down a seam to $225 to replace a 5x5 slab.

In Akron, the city will have sidewalks replaced for about $25 per foot. If the damage was caused by a tree in the lawn strip, the city will cover the cost and replant the tree.

Meanwhile, Cleveland uses a 50/50 sidewalk repair program. Like Massillon, Cleveland will cover half of the cost to repair unsafe sidewalks. You also need to apply for a permit before starting any work.

