Get ready for Goosebumps from a virtual event with author R.L. Stine, hosted by Stark County Library

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio native and professional child-frightener R.L. Stine will be speaking this Thursday as part of the Stark County Library’s “meet the author series,” and his spooky visit will be coming from inside your house!

That’s right, the author of dozens (if not hundreds) of scary books for children and young adults, including the ubiquitous Goosebumps series, will be speaking virtually via Zoom on April 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Click here to register to attend this event – you will receive a link to the Zoom a few days before it begins.

With over 400 million copies of “Goosebumps” books sold in the United States, Stine, a Columbus native raised in Bexley, holds the Guinness record for bestselling series author in history, according to event information from the Stark County Library.

Stine now lives in New York City, where he writes next to a mask, a skeleton and a 3-foot-long cockroach to “create an eerie atmosphere,” he said in an interview with Scholastic, the publishing company where he got his start as a joke book writer under the name Jovial Bob Stine.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

