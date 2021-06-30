Lawndell Road in Stark County closed after train derailment

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lawndell Road SW just west of Justus Avenue in Sugarcreek Township has been closed after a train derailment that occurred Tuesday evening, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

A railcar's wheels came off the tracks and a portion of the tracks were damaged, deputies said.

Lawndell Road will be closed between Manchester Avenue and Justus Avenue while repairs to the track are made. Ohio Central Railroad has not provided an estimated time of repair.

In the meantime, motorists have been asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

