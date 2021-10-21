Louisville School administration addresses alleged racial incident during Friday's football game

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — Speaking one on one with Louisville High School Principal Garry Tausch, the administrator responded to claims of racist slurs spewed during Friday’s Alliance vs Louisville football game.

“There were no inappropriate or negative comments made the entire night,” said Tausch.

Tausch said the four individuals wore banana costumes because the game was costume-themed and more than 75 students were dressed up.

“We've talked to the Alliance administration, coaches, we’ve even talked to the lead official of the football game and all of them said there was not a single negative racial comment made and that was on both sides,” said Tausch.

But Alliance parents shared with News 5 Tuesday that several players said they were called racial slurs during the game.

The parents added that racism involving Louisville schools isn't new.

News 5 questioned administrators from both Louisville and Alliance about the claims and both districts said that they were unaware of any former racism issues between the two districts.

“All we’ve had is hearsay,” said Alliance City School Superintendent Rob Gress. “We have never had a parent, student, or anyone come forth with any allegations.”

On Tuesday, News 5 shared a change.org petition with hundreds of signatures that are calling for the discontinuation of Louisville vs Alliance athletics due to racial incidents involving the Louisville City School District in the past.

On Wednesday, News 5 spoke to the woman who started the petition, she said she attended Alliance Schools over a decade ago.

“The students would complain about racist comments from the Louisville team because they were constantly happening,” said Paige Rowe. “They [Louisville students] would say things like ‘You don't belong here.’”

Alliance graduate Aubrey Hawkins echoed Rowe’s sentiments and said he experienced a racial incident just last year in Louisville.

“I was at my son’s basketball game, after the game we were walking out and a little girl called my family member the N-word,” said Hawkins.

Neither Tausch nor Gress referenced any plans to discontinue Louisville vs Alliance athletics.

Tausch said he does plan to be more mindful of themes during football games in the future.

