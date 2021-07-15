Louisville teen dies from injuries sustained in Stark County crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A teen who was injured in a crash in Washington Township in Stark County earlier this week has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near Georgetown Road and Paris Avenue on July 13. The victim, 17-year-old Thomas A. Warner, died on Thursday.

According to authorities, Warner was driving a 2014 Hyundai Elantra east on on Georgetown Road when he failed to yield at a stop sign, went in to the intersection and was struck by a 2020 Ford F150 that was heading south on Paris Avenue. After Warner's vehicle was struck, it traveled off the side of the road and hit a tree.

The Ford's driver, a 32-year-old man from Minerva, was treated for minor injuries.

Both individuals were wearing seat belts when the crash occurred.

The crash remains under investigation.

