Man dies after wrong-way driver crashes head-on into vehicle in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a wrong-way driving crash that left a man dead in Stark County.

The crash happened on Saturday around 10:45 p.m. on US Route 30 near mile marker 5 in Tuscarawas Township.

Troopers said Douglas Fahrni, 62, was driving a gray 2021 Chevrolet Malibu westbound on U.S. Route 30 when a 30-year-old man driving a silver 2019 Chevrolet Trax was heading eastbound into the westbound lanes.

According to troopers, the driver of the Trax was traveling on the wrong side of the divided highway and struck Fahrni's vehicle head-on.

Fahrni was transported to Aultman Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Trax was transported to Aultman Hospital with a broken right leg.

An off-duty police officer and an off-duty paramedic from Perry Township drove up on the crash and rendered aid to the drivers.

Troopers said they believe alcohol is a factor in this crash.