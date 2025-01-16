Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsStark County News

Actions

Man fatally shot by Alliance police while responding to shots fired call

1697063903_lcO7QP.jpg
AP
Police sirens are shown.
1697063903_lcO7QP.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating after an Alliance police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly on Friday.

Details are scarce at this point, but we know police were called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of South Arch Avenue on Thursday for reports of shots fired.

"Upon arrival, officers encountered a male suspect and a female victim. The suspect was shot by officers," police said. "The female victim and male suspect both succumbed to injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene."

No further information was released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.