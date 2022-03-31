Massillon-based Royal Docks Brewing kicks off 'missing chairs' contest to celebrate release of 'Backyard Crusher' brew

MASSILLON, Ohio — Massillon-based Royal Docks Brewing Co. is celebrating the release of its favorite summer brew, Backyard Crusher, with a Banksy-like chair drop throughout Cuyahoga, Summit and Stark counties.

When someone spots a chair, they will also find instructions on how to claim prizes such as tickets to Blossom Music Center, Royal Docks Brewing Co limited edition coolers, a party pack from Old Carolina BBQ and a $100 gift card for the brewery.

“The idea here is to take a classic folding lawn chair like the one on the can and just leave it someplace — a city park, a suburban sidewalk, at an outdoor venue — for a casual passerby or seasoned treasure hunter to find,” said Dave Sutula, Royal Docks’ brewmaster. “We have some really great stuff to give away as part of our effort to make this Northeast Ohio summer legendary. We could collect emails and do a drawing or whatever, but we think it’s a lot more fun to jumpstart summer with unexpected and substantial summery scavenger hunt.”

If you haven’t tasted Backyard Crusher before, it’s like summer in a glass with a burst of lime and a hint of sea salt.

The name Backyard Crusher was inspired by Sutula's childhood backyard gatherings in Parma.

Courtesy of Royal Docks Brewing Co. Backyard Crusher.

Sutula describes Backyard Crusher as a summer-infused lager with lime, designed to be the “official beer of your backyard.”

The Backyard Crusher has sold out every year since its introduction in 2018.

If you want to visit the brewery in person, it's located at 5646 Wales Ave. in Massillon.

