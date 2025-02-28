Police arrest man who they say disguised himself as Amazon driver and robbed Alliance homeowner at gunpoint

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Alliance police have arrested a man disguised as an Amazon delivery driver who they say robbed a homeowner at gunpoint.

According to police, 60-year-old Steven Dackiewicz allegedly dressed up as an Amazon driver to get into a home in the 2300 block of South Linden Avenue on Dec. 7, 2024.

After he entered the home, he showed a pistol and demanded cash from the victims before fleeing the area, according to police.

Police were able to identify Dackiewicz based on DNA left at the scene.

Police said Dackiewicz does not work for Amazon.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery.

While rare, delivery drivers in disguise have been accused of crime in other cities:

