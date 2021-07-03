Stark County JFS program provides children in need with new school clothing

CANTON, Ohio — Although summer just started not too long ago, Stark County Job and Family Services is already preparing for the upcoming school year and making sure families can provide their children with new clothing for school.

In its COVID-19 Back to School Prevention, Retention and Contingency Program, Stark JFS is providing a one-time payment of up to $200 per eligible school-aged child to families in need so they can purchase school clothing.

Funds for the program are limited and the payments will be awarded to families on a first-come, first-served basis to those who meet eligibility requirements.

To be eligible, families must reside in Stark County and a custodial parent must apply for a child enrolled in a Stark County school district for the 2021-22 school year. Home or online school children are not eligible. Applicants must be enrolled in and receiving food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“There are over 14,000 households in Stark County eligible for the Back to School PRC Program,” said Susan Lenigar, MBA, Deputy Director of the Division of Human Services. “I encourage residents to submit their application to us as soon as possible, before the funds are exhausted.”

Applications are being accepted and applicants can complete and return a COVID-19 Back to School PRC Program form to Stark JFS by July 23.

To learn more or apply, click here.

