Stark County reports 8 suspected overdoses in 24 hours

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Over a 24-hour period, eight suspected overdoses have been reported in Stark County, according to the Stark County Health Department.

The overdoses occurred Wednesday within four different Stark County area codes.

Four of the overdoses were in the 44646 area code, two were within the 44706 area code, one was within 44714 and another was in 44641.

The Stark County Health Department reported the overdoses were split evenly between males and females, four of whom were between the ages of 15 and 24.

One overdose was between the ages of 25 and 34, another between the ages of 35 and 44, one between the ages of 45 and 54 and a final overdose between the ages of 55 and 64.

The individuals who overdosed within the 24-hour span were reported after visits to either the emergency room or urgent care.

Stark County residents in need of resources to prevent overdoses can click here to learn more.

