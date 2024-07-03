Stark County Sheriff's Office searches for man allegedly wanted in connection to missing 24-year-old woman

The Stark County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 26-year-old man who is allegedly wanted in connection to a missing 24-year-old woman.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called to the 4100 block of Orchard Dale Drive NW in Plain Township about Raychel Sheridan, 24, who was reported missing.

After searching the area, deputies added Sheridan to the national database as a missing person.

While deputies were at the scene, they saw a maroon Jeep Liberty they believe to be Sheridan's on Guilford Avenue NW.

When deputies initiated a traffic stop, the driver, 26-year-old Sean Goe, fled from the vehicle on foot.

Deputies pursued Goe but were unable to find him.

He was last seen in the area of 38th Street NW and Guilford Ave. NW.

According to deputies, Goe has active warrants for burglary, grand theft of a firearm and domestic violence.

Deputies said he is wanted for questioning in connection to Sheridan's case.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 330-430-3800.