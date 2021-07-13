13-year-old boy hurt by hit-skip driver gets new bike from Reminderville police

REMINDERVILLE, Ohio — Wearing a blue cast on his left arm, 13-year-old Ryan Cigany visited the Reminderville Police Department Tuesday morning unaware of the surprise that was waiting for him in the garage.

The teen from Twinsburg suffered a broken arm, a concussion and bumps and bruises after he was hit was by a car on July 2 in Reminderville. The driver took off from the scene.

The hit-skip happened around 5:15 p.m. on Glenwood Boulevard. Ryan and his friend were crossing the road on bicycles. The friend made it across. Ryan didn't.

A surveillance camera from Drug Mart partially captured the accident.

"I think I remember I was almost on the other side of the road at the Drug Mart entrance and I think he hit me in the back of the tire and then I don't remember anything after I got hit, and I remember being in the ambulance," he said.

Ryan's mom, Debbie Cigany, was at work and received a call informing her that her son was hit by a car and en route to a hospital. After a drive that felt like forever, she was relieved to find out Ryan's injuries were not critical.

"When I got that phone call, I felt like fainting. It was just shocking and I couldn't believe it," she said.

Shortly after the accident, Reminderville police put information on its Facebook page, asking for he public's help. The post was viewed 25,000 times, according to Lt. Jamie Siegfried.

Officers received a tip leading them to the suspected driver, identified as 77-year-old Dale Franks of Reminderville.

"They gave us a good description of the vehicle and a good area where they last saw it," Siegfried said. "They got lucky. They found it in the driveway."

Franks was charged with a felony for leaving the scene of an accident involving a serious injury. His case is pending in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

As Ryan continues his recovery, Reminderville police-- who were touched by the near tragedy-- decided they wanted to do something to boost the teen's spirits.

His parents knew what was coming, but Ryan did not.

An officer led the boy around the back of the police department and a garage door opened. Ryan smiled at what he saw.

Inside was a brand new red bike, along with Lt. Siegfried who was standing in front of the bike waiting to surprise him.

"That's for you, buddy," Siegfried said. "You're getting a new bike. Something positive from it, right?"

Ryan quickly responded, "Thank you."

Reminderville took $350 from the village budget and put it towards the bike. Dick's Sporting Goods picked up the rest of the cost.

Target also donated gift cards which police used to buy bike lights, gloves and a helmet.

Ryan was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and said he has learned a tough lesson.

"Always wear a helmet because something like this could happen and it could be even worse," he said.

Debbie Cigany said Ryan would never ride a bike or a scooter again without a helmet. She also stressed that the family was touched by the police department's kind gesture.

"It was just amazing, thoughtful and generous," she said.

Siegfried said he couldn't help put take the accident personally because he also has a 13-year-old child. Getting Ryan a new bike "felt like the right thing to do," he said.

"It's rare that there's a good outcome to a story like this," he said.