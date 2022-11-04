Watch Now
15-year-old boy stabbed by another student in bathroom at Firestone CLC in Akron, police confirm

News 5
Harvey S. Firestore Community Learning Center in Akron.
Posted at 3:18 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 15:18:31-04

AKRON, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old boy during a fight in a boy’s bathroom at Firestone CLC in Akron, according to a news release from the Akron Police Department.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon, multiple officers responded to the school to help the school resource officer after reports that a student was stabbed, the release said.

The 15-year-old boy was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 14-year-old boy was detained and taken to the police station for questions. Police said felonious assault and possibly other charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, which is ongoing.

