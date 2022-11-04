15-year-old boy stabbed by another student in bathroom at Firestone CLC in Akron, police confirm

AKRON, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old boy during a fight in a boy’s bathroom at Firestone CLC in Akron, according to a news release from the Akron Police Department.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon, multiple officers responded to the school to help the school resource officer after reports that a student was stabbed, the release said.

The 15-year-old boy was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 14-year-old boy was detained and taken to the police station for questions. Police said felonious assault and possibly other charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, which is ongoing.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.