17-year-old Jillian Martin from Stow becomes youngest bowler to win PWBA tour event

ARLINGTON, Texas — Stow native Jillian Martin continues making a name for herself in the professional bowling circuit, and at just 17 years old, is already making history and setting records.

On Tuesday night at the 2021 Professional Women's Bowling Association BowlTV Classic in Arlington, Texas, Martin took first place, making her the youngest bowler to win a PWBA tour event.

The Stow-Munroe Falls High School soon-to-be senior topped England's Verity Crawley, 221-188 for the first-place win.

That win bested the former record of youngest player to ever win a PWBA tour event previously held by PWBA and United States Bowling Congress Hall of Famer Wendy Macpherson, who won the 1986 U.S. Women's Open as an 18-year-old high school senior.

Martin not only walked away with a place in the record books, she also won the $10,000 top prize at the event.

"I was very nervous going into that match, but I reminded myself how special it was to have an opportunity to win a tournament against the best ladies in the world," Martin said. "I wanted to make the most of it and have some fun. I kept telling myself that the whole match. I made a couple bad shots, but it was incredible to have that opportunity and be able to find success at the highest level."

