2 Ohio cities hosting gift drive for victims of Kentucky tornadoes

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The cities of Stow and Cuyahoga Falls are hosting a joint toy drive to benefit children in Kentucky who lost their homes and belongings after tornadoes ripped through the area.

The cities are accepting new, unwrapped gifts such as books and electronics for children under 18 years old. You can drops gifts at either city hall during regular business hours or after hours at the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department starting on Thursday.

Cuyahoga Falls City Hall, 2310 Second Street, Cuyahoga Falls, 44221

Stow City Hall, 3760 Darrow Road, Stow, 44224



The gift drive will go until next week. The deadline to drop gifts off is Tuesday, Dec. 21. The cities said the gifts will then be driven down to Kentucky to those children in need.

"We are proud to partner with the City of Stow on this community service effort to deliver gifts to children that have been impacted by the devastation from the tornadoes in Kentucky,” said Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters. “The City of Cuyahoga Falls has a history of responding in force to the disaster relief needs of our fellow Americans, and I know this time will be no different.”

“I ask our residents to join me in this relief effort for Mayfield, Kentucky,” stated Stow Mayor John Pribonic. “If there is a small part we can play in alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by this disaster, I know our Stow Strong residents will want to be a part of it.”

You can also make a monetary donation by CLICKING HERE or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY and using the designation "KY tornado relief."

