2 people fall through New Franklin pond. 1 suffers from hypothermia

A person is recovering after falling through an icy pond in New Franklin early Thursday morning.

The fire department was called to Turkeyfoot Lake near Lahm Drive around 1:45 a.m.

According to the department, a caller reported that they could hear screaming but were unable to see anything due to fog.

When officers arrived, they said two people had broken through the ice, but one person was able to get out on their own.

A second person was still struggling in the water.

Fire Chief Steve Leslie said a police officer risked his life by using a nearby canoe to reach the person and hold onto them until firefighters in cold water exposure suits could reach the victim and remove them.

The victim suffered from severe hypothermia and was transported to a local hospital.

"The New Franklin Fire Department reminds everyone that no ice is 100% safe. The department recommends that if you do go out on the ice for whatever reason, you should not go alone. If you break through, hypothermia causes a loss of motor skills within a matter of minutes. Everyone should always wear a personal flotation device when on or around the water," Leslie said.

