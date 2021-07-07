2 people killed in motorcycle crash in Macedonia

MACEDONIA, Ohio — Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Macedonia, according to the Macedonia Police Department and News 5 media partner the Akron Beacon Journal.

Around 9:03 a.m., Saturday the Macedonia Police Department received a report of a fatal motorcycle crash on South Farm Road.

Dominic Picone, 20, of Macedonia, and Hailey Tookey, 19, of University Heights, were found in a wooded area that morning. Police told ABJ that Picone was driving and Tookey was a passenger. Police don't believe any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police told ABJ that the two left a home in Macedonia on Friday and never returned.

Both Picone and Tookey were pronounced dead at the scene. It is not clear what when they died, but police said it was sometime between Friday when the two left and Saturday morning when they were found.

The crash is being investigated by Macedonia police and the Summit Metro Crash Team.

