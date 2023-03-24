2 rescued from Twinsburg house fire Thursday evening; one man injured

TWINSBURG, Ohio — The Twinsburg Fire Department is investigating after two people needed to be rescued from a house fire.

The fire happened Thursday at 6:23 p.m. on Marwell Boulevard, according to a Facebook post by Twinsburg Fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home covered with smoke and an elderly woman being escorted by two Summit County officers and a family member, the post stated. The woman declined medical transport.

Officials said firefighters found an elderly man still inside the home while they worked on putting out the fire.

The man was transported to Akron City Hospital and later transferred to the burn unit at Akron Children's Hospital, according to the post.

The condition of the man is unknown.

It took firefighters around 45 minutes to put out the fire. According to officials, $100,000 worth of damage was done.

